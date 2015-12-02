Japan is benefitting from the region’s recovering real estate allocations, attracting residential and logistics allocations from institutional investors. Can it last?
Asia’s challenging environment for private equity exits is set to fuel demand for the private equity secondaries markets.
Rising interest rates and access to alternatives such as digital assets are driving the trend, as China’s wealthy show the most interest in ESG.
A new report from the Alternative Credit Council – backed by industry experts – sets out the investment opportunities and obstacles posed by the region's private credit markets.
In the first of a two-part series on cyber risk, consultants say fund houses and their clients are lagging when it comes to countering threats such as hacking.
The Swiss asset and wealth manager is shutting its Hong Kong operation, a move that came as no surprise to market observers. More industry closures and consolidation are expected.
Banks are widely mistrusted as providers of investment advice and products, finds an EY survey. They should be more open on pricing and stop taking commission, says Jimmy Ng of Bordier.
EY has analysed the tax treatment of domestic funds versus foreign products that may be marketed under the Asia Region Funds Passport, to see what progress needs to be made.
Britain’s EU exit may raise the cost of fund distribution in the region, force foreign asset managers to rethink European strategies and threaten the possibility of a China-UK Stock Connect.
Automated online investment platforms are set to be adopted in some form by most wealth managers and advisers within the next 18 months, says Mark Wightman of EY.
Financial services institutions in the region typically view cyber security as an IT issue rather than a risk issue and it's a recipe for disaster, experts warn an Asifma conference.
The $100 trillion in pension assets must reach at least $500 trillion in the next decade, but the industry is highly complacent on the issue, says Josef Pilger, co-author of a recent EY report.