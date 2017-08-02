Singapore's family offices surged 43% to over 2,000 in 2024, but this rapid growth is exposing critical talent shortages and risk management gaps that threaten their sustainability.
Tag : cybersecurity
The surge in cyber threats and cloud computing amid the influence of digitalisation across all sectors and markets has created an array of new investment opportunities, said speakers from First Trust Global Portfolios and the Consumer Technology Association at a webinar hosted by AsianInvestor and Nasdaq.
The proliferation of self-professed cybersecurity companies, combined with data sensitivity, makes it tricky for asset owners to find the right investments.
Institutional investors are becoming more keen on investing in cybersecurity companies, but doing so is not easy, in part because it's proving costly to do so.
Asia Pacific’s asset owners have yet to deeply invest in cybersecurity companies but should consider doing so, both for their own protection and for returns.
The Singaporean state investor remains on the lookout for promising cybersecurity assets to complement its existing platform and provide more than just healthy investment returns.
Across the world, financial services organisations are facing an array of cyberattacks. Fund houses are not immune, and need to be prepared, argues Jeremy Pizzala of EY.
AsianInvestor asks Musheer Ahmed, interim general manager of the FinTech Association of Hong Kong, for his assessment of the cyber risk facing asset owners.
The likes of China's CIC, New Zealand Super and Australia's Future Fund see cyber risks as a key threat. Some of their peers, however, are wary of discussing the problem.
Asian private equity managers are investing less in tackling hacking in a worrying trend amid the rising threat of cybercrime, finds a survey by fund administrator Augentius.
Technology advances have raised the stakes in the fight against cyber attack. State investment funds see cybersecurity as a key priority in their long-term business strategies.
The firm's investment head for Asia says it's hard to find pure-play products for robotics and and cyber-security, which are both increasingly popular themes among clients.