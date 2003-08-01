With the South Asian nation's inflation easing, interest rates falling and economic growth returning, the life insurer is exploring new asset classes and positioning itself for regional expansion.
We asked asset managers in Asia for their views on European assets as record high energy prices and the coming winter threaten to drag the continent into a recession.
Young affluent Asians are the most pessimistic retail investor group about the world economy and yet they expect 10.5% returns this year, according to a survey to be released today.
The US regulator dampens speculation it will hold the buy-side to account if bond markets suffer a crash. But Asian managers are told to ensure their liquidity disclosures are up to date.
John Greenwood, chief economist at Invesco, speaks about the impact of the sovereign debt crisis on developed economies and the strategies needed to get them out of it.
Senior risk managers at AsianInvestor's Southeast Asia Investor Forum last week spoke about the lessons learned û or not û from the financial crisis.
US Federal Reserve officials also seem to miss the fact that excessive credit growth and leverage have driven monetary and economic instability, says Marc Faber.
The sovereign wealth fund's deputy chairman Tony Tan notes that there are serious unanswered questions about the role of markets and the state.
Widespread rate cuts also imply that the global economy is slowing down, with negative implications for Asia's export-dependent markets.
Speaking at the CLSA conference in Hong Kong, bearish Dr Marc Faber refrains from saying æI told you soÆ, and remains pessimistic about the global outlook for markets and economies.
Asian currencies - battered back in 1997 - are now on a cyclical strengthening trend, says top forex fund manager.