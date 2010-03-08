John Greenwood, chief economist at Invesco, speaks about the impact of the sovereign debt crisis on developed economies and the strategies needed to get them out of it.
Mei Tuicolo
The five-year outlook for Asia remains positive provided the region heeds the lessons learned in the US and moves towards opening up onshore markets to offshore investors, say panellists.
In a world of deficient demand, Asia continues to fend off the fallout from the global sovereign debt crisis, participants in a panel discussion say.
Harvard's Kenneth Rogoff shares his views on the European debt crisis and how transparency is the barrier to finding out just what is happening in the China property sector.
Victor Shih of Northwestern University speaks about the ambiguous boundary between public spending and corporate debt.
Yu-Tsung Chang, head of Asia-Pacific ratings at Standard and Poor’s, talks about the role of rating agencies in Asia’s credit markets.