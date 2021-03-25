Insurance industry leaders from YF Life, China Life and Churchill Asset Management share their insights on the potential risks and the importance of manager selection and organisational alignment.
Tag : china life
YF Life and China Life explain how they are taking measured steps to innovate and explore emerging technologies in portfolio management.
Executives from China Life, YF Life, and Churchill Asset Management discussed the growing appeal of private credit and private equity for life insurers in a complex macroeconomic environment.
Wealthy Chinese are exploring bigger investments in private assets as they seek shelter from wild swings in public markets, while managers look for revenue streams as institutional investors' interest dwindles; Singapore's GIC and Temasek make new investment forays into India; and more.
Assets providing a steady stream of income is gaining attraction both in public and private markets, as the current market turmoil nudges insurers to reassess their allocation strategy, insurance executives discussed at AsianInvestor’s Insurance Investment Briefing in Hong Kong.
Five Australian superannuation products failed to meet the performance benchmark this year, including four that failed for the second time; Singapore's GIC has led Indian space-tech startup series B funding round; Korea's NPS gets new CEO for three-year term.
Abu Dhabi and Qatar sovereign wealth funds eye Indian education technology firm; Korea's NPS commits capital to Blackstone Credit’s sustainable credit platform; Allianz in talks with Chinese banks to set up a majority-owned asset management venture; and more.
The first batch of pension providers, including China Life, will join Hong Kong’s MPF’s new electronic platform next year; Ontario Teachers' Pension acquires majority stake in private hospital chain in India; head of Korea's sovereign wealth fund's investment strategy and innovation division is named its new chief investment officer; and more.
Korean Hanwha Life Insurance is set to kick off direct investment in overseas real estate via new subsidiary in the US; Singapore's Temasek launches strategic partnership in Brazil with local partner; Japanese insurers expand overseas with acquisitions; Tokio Marine partners with Singapore insurtech VC firm; and more.
Former China Life Group CFO returns as company president; Prudential regional CEO for growth markets departs; Sun Life appoints chief client and innovation officer in Singapore; GIC head of data governance and management leaves after 23 years; Temasek director of investment for agri-food sector moves from San Francisco; VFMC hires head of equities from Hesta; and more.
AsianInvestor’s list of top 10 Asian investors by AUM remains largely unchanged since last year, with the exception of China Life Insurance, which climbed five places to number nine.
The largest life insurer in the country is continuing to make a longer-term push into bonds and some equities, but remains concerned about the potential for corporate credit defaults.