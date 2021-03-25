AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Hans Poulsen
Assets providing a steady stream of income is gaining attraction both in public and private markets, as the current market turmoil nudges insurers to reassess their allocation strategy, insurance executives discussed at AsianInvestor’s Insurance Investment Briefing in Hong Kong.
Insurers look for cash flow assets as recession looms
Staff Reporters
The first batch of pension providers, including China Life, will join Hong Kong’s MPF’s new electronic platform next year; Ontario Teachers' Pension acquires majority stake in private hospital chain in India; head of Korea's sovereign wealth fund's investment strategy and innovation division is named its new chief investment officer; and more.
Weekly investors roundup: Hong Kong's MPF starts digital push; Ontario Teachers targets Indian hospitals; KIC confirms new CIO
Staff Reporters
Former China Life Group CFO returns as company president; Prudential regional CEO for growth markets departs; Sun Life appoints chief client and innovation officer in Singapore; GIC head of data governance and management leaves after 23 years; Temasek director of investment for agri-food sector moves from San Francisco; VFMC hires head of equities from Hesta; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Aug 5