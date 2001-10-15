Hong Kong pension posts 8.6% return in 2024; AustralianSuper acquires 50% of $858 million warehouse portfolio; Bain Capital matches $1.76 billion Insignia bid; and more.
China's SWF sells UK real estate at losss; Canadian pension OTPP acquires majority stake in potato and onion supplier; AllianzGI files application to operate in China's funds market; MAS plans support for private credit development in Singapore; and more.
Dry powder targeting Asia Pacific assets hit a peak last year, which has fuelled private equity investor concerns over high valuations, finds a Bain & Company report.
Japan-focused private equity is enjoying a boom in both deal value and fundraising, but higher prices being paid for assets will put pressure on future returns.
Private equity firms are taking advantage of booming domestic stock markets to exit their Chinese investments, a forum is told. But many are regretting their hasty moves when valuations continue to soar.
Muted enthusiasm for a VC fund has reflected a changing investor appetite for venture capital in China. Mixed-mandate funds are proving to be a tough sell, but buyout investments are taking off.
Domestic Chinese private equity players will continue their lead over foreign firms in the race to close deals and raise capital, says Bain & Co.
Taking US-listed Chinese companies private is looking sweet for private equity firms that can capitalise on cheaper valuations.
Allen Merrill leaves AT Kearney to take up senior post with Bain & Company.