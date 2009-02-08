With domestic managers struggling to meet specialised needs, foreign firms are stepping in with backing from regulatory support and growing institutional appetite.
Consistent returns is a must for Asian asset owners when it comes to selecting external managers, according to an AOI report. Information delivery also ranks high on the list.
Society’s addiction to plastics is pushing the environment to the limit, but as Hermes’ Emma Berntman explains, behind the demonisation of plastic lies the need for a paradigm shift in the way we produce and consume goods – one which we can participate in as investors and consumers.
Managers report successes in selling short-term wealth management bond funds copied from banks, but this may be a passing fad.
Greater interest in Ucits from fund managers in Asia, including China, leads to expansion at Arendt & Medernach in Hong Kong.
The first phase of Nomura Asset ManagementÆs upgrade includes automating, cleansing and centralising global equity data in a common format.
Custom House chairman Dermot Butler explains how independent fund administration will help rebuild investor trust.