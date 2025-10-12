AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Japanese institutions weigh semi-liquid funds as gateway to global markets

Heather Ng
While some asset allocators are hesitant, life insurers, regional banks and corporate pensions are increasingly drawn to these vehicles for their blend of yield, periodic liquidity and scalable access to top-tier managers.
Japanese institutions weigh semi-liquid funds as gateway to global markets

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.