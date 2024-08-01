Prudential Group CIO said that rising incomes and consumer demand are fueling private market investments across sectors like healthcare, education and technology.
Managing partner & CIO Helen Zhu highlights the firm's adaptability, strategic portfolio adjustments and efforts to foster collaboration among family offices in Asia.
The Chinese life insurer is blending fixed income stability with strategic private equity and alternative asset investments to overcome Asia’s low-interest-rate challenges.
Faced with low domestic yields, an aging population, and regulatory reforms, Japanese life insurers are increasingly turning to private markets.
AsianInvestor surveyed asset managers to determine if private credit markets in Asia are genuinely protected from worldwide economic pressures, or if its growing integration with global financial systems exposes it to similar vulnerabilities.
Despite growing investor awareness and corporate interest in biodiversity projects, investment opportunities remain predominantly in private markets, though regulatory improvements could shift the landscape.
Mid-market private equity deals in Asia remain constrained by limited M&A activity and challenging public exits, driving investors toward more mature markets like the US and Europe, according to participants at a Hong Kong family office panel.
The public pension fund is set to announce 12 new global GPs in December for a new $1.4 billion fund. It is also planning several semiconductor-focused funds to bring mainland Chinese and Taiwanese companies to Malaysia.
The $40 billion Malaysian public pension fund will adjust its strategic asset allocation plan for 2025 to support local high-growth, high-value sectors under a government initiative.
The Singapore-based life insurer seeks managers who are able to outperform in distressed conditions, hoping the volatile market will help identify the standouts.
The Singapore-based life insurer is bullish on private credit when interest rates look poised to fall.
The $509 billion government fund seeks to encourage investment managers’ expansion in Hong Kong to consolidate the city’s financial hub status.