Asia's expanding middle class drives Prudential's private market growth
Prudential Group CIO said that rising incomes and consumer demand are fueling private market investments across sectors like healthcare, education and technology.
Asia’s fast-growing middle class is driving Prudential's private market growth as it fuels demand for healthcare, education and consumer goods, says Don Guo, CIO of Prudential Group.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.