Japanese life insurers pivot to private markets
Faced with low domestic yields, an aging population, and regulatory reforms, Japanese life insurers are increasingly turning to private markets.
Japanese life insurers are increasingly turning to private markets to address economic, demographic, and regulatory challenges. Industry experts provide insights into this transformative shift, shedding light on the factors driving the trend, preferred asset classes, and the global outlook.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.