Faced with low domestic yields, an aging population, and regulatory reforms, Japanese life insurers are increasingly turning to private markets.
Regional asset owners are still wary of volatile cryptocurrencies, but they say central bank-backed digital currencies could become investment friendly over the next five to 10 years.
The country's lifers are seeking high-quality overseas assets to strike a balance between risk and return. However, new capital rules from 2023 are making these choices harder.
Being at the vanguard of Japan's ESG push isn't easy, especially if you've set ambitious targets that will double climate-friendly investment by 2023.
The Chinese insurer is recognised in AsianInvestor's Institutional Excellence Awards this year for its pioneering investment approach, strengthening its internal structure and smart use of technology.