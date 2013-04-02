MetLife Investment Management, the asset management arm of insurance giant MetLife is set to acquire PineBridge Investments from Pacific Century Group.
Tag : acquisition
Allianz withdraws offer to acquire Income Insurance; CapitaLand to buy Wingate in Australia; Cathay Life Insurance buys 50% of Taiwan windfarm from Denmark's Orsted; and more.
In its second major acquisition announcement this month, Japan's Nippon Life unveiled plans Wednesday to purchase global insurer Resolution Life, following its completed Corebridge deal.
Singapore’s DBS is hungry for more acquisitions after agreeing to buy ANZ’s Asia retail and wealth business. But ABN Amro’s Asian private bank may be another step too far, too fast.
The UK equity house is readying a vehicle focused on Asia Reits and infrastructure that will target institutions. Meanwhile, CEO Willie Watt praised Beijing's recent regulatory climbdown.
The Swiss private bank is seeking relationship managers and team heads as it strives to deepen its Asia presence after acquiring Coutts International’s assets.
The Korean firm has pledged to bring more global and alternative solutions to local investors after its acquisition of $20 billion Woori Asset Management was finalised yesterday.
DBS’s purchase of Société Générale’s Asia private banking business could presage similar east-west tie-ups, says consultancy Scorpio Partnership.
Singapore-based DBS's acquisition of Société Générale's Asian private bank is expected to result in business synergies, but also the layoffs of some middle- and back-office staff.
The firm has lost four in Singapore including its CIO and two PMs. But it has signed an MoU to acquire an Asian equities boutique with seven investments staff based in the Lion City.
A glut of regional and global asset managers have mapped out Asia and are on the lookout for targets, but lack of M&A opportunities is forcing them to become more pragmatic.
The UK fund house sees appetite for emerging market exposure, particularly China, and multi-asset allocation after completing its acquisition of SEI Asset Korea.