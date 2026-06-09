Why the Vitasoy family keeps its foundation philanthropy pure
While impact investing gains traction among Asia's wealthy families, the Lo Kwee Seong Foundation is charting a different course, placing a clear distinction between business returns and charitable giving at the core of its philosophy.
The Lo Kwee Seong Foundation traces its roots to the values of Dr Lo Kwee-seong, founder of Vitasoy International and one of Hong Kong’s most prominent entrepreneurs and philanthropists.
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