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Why the Vitasoy family keeps its foundation philanthropy pure

While impact investing gains traction among Asia's wealthy families, the Lo Kwee Seong Foundation is charting a different course, placing a clear distinction between business returns and charitable giving at the core of its philosophy.
Why the Vitasoy family keeps its foundation philanthropy pure

The Lo Kwee Seong Foundation traces its roots to the values of Dr Lo Kwee-seong, founder of Vitasoy International and one of Hong Kong’s most prominent entrepreneurs and philanthropists.

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