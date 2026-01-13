AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Why Southeast Asia’s climate boom is stuck in second gear

Capital is ready to flood into the region's climate transition, but too few projects are able to cross the line into bankable reality. British International Investment shares where it is stepping in to make a difference.
Why Southeast Asia&#8217;s climate boom is stuck in second gear

Southeast Asia is grappling with a climate financing shortfall driven, but the trend is being driven by a scarcity of projects that can withstand commercial scrutiny rather than a lack of investor appetite. 

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.