Trinity Capital takes cautious approach to data centre boom
The Hong Kong single family office is selectively underwriting niche tech and capital market allocations while maintaining a highly focused real-asset strategy.
Data centres are emerging as a potential new real estate allocation for Hong Kong single family office Trinity Capital.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.