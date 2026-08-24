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Trinity Capital takes cautious approach to data centre boom

Nishtha Asthana
The Hong Kong single family office is selectively underwriting niche tech and capital market allocations while maintaining a highly focused real-asset strategy.
Trinity Capital takes cautious approach to data centre boom

Data centres are emerging as a potential new real estate allocation for Hong Kong single family office Trinity Capital. 

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