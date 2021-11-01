As investors look beyond conventional property classes, data centres, senior living, and life sciences facilities emerge as compelling opportunities across the region.
Tag : data centres
Indonesia’s $10.5 billion sovereign wealth fund has affirmed its commitment to the sector following a raft of recent domestic investments
The Canadian pension fund and Pacific AMC have formed their second joint venture in a hyperscale data centre project, in their quest to meet surging digital demand driven by South Korea's booming tech market.
The new vehicle, co-launched by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund to unlock $100 billion for data centre and AI-infrastructure deals, offers a new allocation opportunity for institutional investors.
The $16 billion AirTrunk acquisition by CPP Investments and Blackstone, valuing it eight times higher than four years ago, underscores explosive growth in Asia Pacific's data centre market.
The $2.35 billion investment deal is part of an equity recapitalisation via a vehicle led by StonePeak, along with direct investments from Investment Management Corporation of Ontario and APG Asset Management.
As the investment landscape continues to shift, infrastructure investments in the region appear set to continue presenting opportunities for resilience and long-term success, driven by the growth of technology and the demand for renewable energy.
Indonesia's latest co-investment aims to capitalise on global hyperscalers hoping to tap into a booming local consumer market. There is also scope to cater to excess demand from Singapore.
The New Zealand sovereign fund is boosting impact investing and sharpening its focus on converting buildings to reduce their carbon footprint.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and SC Capital's investment plan for data centres adds to the trend of capital chasing opportunities in the sector. Expect more action in this space in 2023.
Major asset owners, such as APG, NZ Super and AustralianSuper, are looking to invest in data centres in Asia even as the demand for these assets outstrips the current supply.
Investor flows into Asia Pacific data centres have had a sharp increase over the past 18 months, but supply has kept global investors new to the market on the side lines.