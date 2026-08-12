Trinity Capital sharpens focus on Hong Kong real estate
The single family office concentrates on active asset repositioning and disciplined financing as higher costs reshape overseas property investing.
Higher financing, construction and operating costs have made overseas real estate harder to justify for Trinity Capital, leading the single family office to refocus on Hong Kong, where it sees both familiar investment terrain and opportunities emerging from the city’s changing economy and demographics.
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