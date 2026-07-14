Temasek embraces multi-scenario strategy, targets resilience
The sovereign investor is doubling down on infrastructure, AI and energy security, choosing to build a portfolio capable of withstanding global shocks over chasing linear decarbonisation targets.
The global journey to net zero may be becoming more uncertain, but Temasek is not retreating from sustainability. Instead, Singapore's state investor is placing resilience at the centre of its portfolio strategy, according to its 2026 Sustainability Report.
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