AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Sukuk market surges past $1 trn as Asia drives global growth

Heather Ng
Shariah-compliant debt is evolving into a truly global asset class, supported by sustained dominance in the Gulf and Malaysian strongholds, and a push into new regional frontiers like the Philippines and Sri Lanka.
Sukuk market surges past $1 trn as Asia drives global growth

The Sukuk market’s record-breaking year in 2025 was marked not only by issuance climbing 14.5% to $291 billion and outstanding value surpassing $1 trillion, but also by its widening reach, according to LSEG's Islamic Investment Review 2025. 

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.