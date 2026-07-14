Sukuk market surges past $1 trn as Asia drives global growth
Shariah-compliant debt is evolving into a truly global asset class, supported by sustained dominance in the Gulf and Malaysian strongholds, and a push into new regional frontiers like the Philippines and Sri Lanka.
The Sukuk market’s record-breaking year in 2025 was marked not only by issuance climbing 14.5% to $291 billion and outstanding value surpassing $1 trillion, but also by its widening reach, according to LSEG's Islamic Investment Review 2025.
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