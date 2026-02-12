AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

State Super CEO says AI investment focus should shift from infrastructure to applications

Lucas Cacioli
The Australian pension fund’s CEO argues the market is betting on the wrong part of the AI value chain.
The investment opportunity in artificial intelligence is shifting from infrastructure buildout to application deployment, according to State Super chief executive John Livanas, who says markets remain fixated on the wrong part of the value chain.

