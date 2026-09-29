Singapore’s asset management push faces an execution test
Singapore has strengthened its pitch to global asset managers, but the next test is turning policy announcements into clear rules and faster operating processes.
Singapore’s latest measures may sharpen its position as an Asian asset management hub, but managers still face uncertainty over how and when the proposals will work in practice.
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