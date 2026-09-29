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Singapore’s asset management push faces an execution test

Singapore has strengthened its pitch to global asset managers, but the next test is turning policy announcements into clear rules and faster operating processes.
Singapore&#8217;s asset management push faces an execution test
Key Points
  • Detailed rules aren't expected until Budget 2027, and managers face practical hurdles like prolonged licensing timelines and banking delays.
  • A rapid influx of family offices has strained the local talent pool across risk, tech and compliance.
  • The measures bring Singapore closer to parity with Hong Kong, creating intensified competition for talent. 

Singapore’s latest measures may sharpen its position as an Asian asset management hub, but managers still face uncertainty over how and when the proposals will work in practice.

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