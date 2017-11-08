With nearly nine out of every 10 dollars managed in Singapore deployed abroad, the city has entrenched its role as a global fund hub.
Family offices are showing a growing preference for the variable capital company (VCC) structure as Singapore continues to evolve into a more sophisticated environment for investment operations.
A proposed change to the existing regulatory regime may trigger a period of consolidation within Singapore's fund management industry, experts told AsianInvestor.
The global financial market volatility of 2018 has cast doubt on the durability of the long-running global business cycle. Do we face recession risks or continuing, if slower, growth? Markus Schomer, chief economist of PineBridge Investments, sets out the road map for the year ahead.
In a year of heightened fixed income volatility particularly for emerging markets, Asia’s investment grade credit market stands out as a haven of relative stability.
Asia’s asset managers are increasingly looking at the European market to widen their client base in the search for fresh opportunities and returns.
Ongoing China-US tariffs and trade relations are tending to overshadow attractive, long-term alpha opportunities in China’s onshore A-share market, according to PineBridge Investments.
Despite current challenges, PineBridge Investments’ portfolio manager for global multi-assets Sunny Ng, explains economic fundamentals indicate the outlook for global markets remains constructive.
DBS's Pierre DeGagne explains the rationale behind having a slimmer funds platform and the challenges of getting clients to implement investment ideas in their portfolios at the right time.
The fund’s AUM has reached $1 billion and offers the features and characteristics of both stocks and bonds.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AM and SBI Funds Management made our latest list of the 10 fastest growing fund houses in Asia. AsianInvestor spoke to top executives at the two firms.
A growing gap between Western and Asian central banks’ monetary policies could potentially spur economic growth in Asia and help regional investors enjoy improved returns.