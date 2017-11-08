AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : fund management

In partnership with PineBridge Investments
The global financial market volatility of 2018 has cast doubt on the durability of the long-running global business cycle. Do we face recession risks or continuing, if slower, growth? Markus Schomer, chief economist of PineBridge Investments, sets out the road map for the year ahead.
Outlook 2019: Rising above the business cycle