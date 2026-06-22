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Singapore bets on speed as Asia's family office race intensifies

Singapore's new single family office framework is expected to accelerate family office formation, but industry participants say the bigger significance lies in how it strengthens the city-state's position in an increasingly competitive battle for global private capital.
Singapore bets on speed as Asia's family office race intensifies

Singapore's latest family office reforms come at a time when Asia's wealth map is being redrawn.

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