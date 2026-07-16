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Shriram Life embeds sustainability, alternatives to safeguard returns

The Indian insurer leans on its partnership with Sanlam Group to navigate an evolving regulatory landscape whilst capitalising on the country's infrastructure boom.
Shriram Life embeds sustainability, alternatives to safeguard returns

As Shriram Life constructs its long-term asset allocation strategy, the insurer is closely intertwining environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics with its core liability management, guided by strict domestic regulations and a strategic partnership with South Africa’s Sanlam Group. 

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