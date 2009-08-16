Japan is positioning itself as a magnet for global asset managers—and a compelling alternative to Asia’s established hubs.
Tag : regulatory
Canada, Qatar get RQFII quota; RMB conversion cap lifted in HK; Thai life insurers await Reit loan rules; Singapore streamlines secondary-listing rules; OECD-G20 tax info exchange deal.
Singapore proposes bond investment reform; Stock Connect test a success; China's regulator drops insider-dealing probe; Malaysia issues new sukuk guide; and Hong Kong formalises Reit rules.
HK, Singapore complete Fatca talks; insider traders face Hong Kong ban; Australia eyes deregulation; EU reconfirms transaction tax; HK issues product approval guidelines; US gives green light on OTC Clear.
Fund houses slam FSB proposals; Singapore, Taiwan bourses set for cross listing; Australia signs up for Fatca; IPO process thawing in China; mainland authorities tighten shadow banking rules.
Korea gets tough on mis-selling, HK waives licensing fees, Japan-US agreement on derivatives market, Malaysia fund AUM grows by 16.5%, China's preferred share pilot programme.
Alternatives industry consultancy Laven Partners now has a seven-strong team in Asia and expects to see much more activity among private equity firms this year.
Compulsory registration and licensing will be required for fund advisory and rating providers. But a few innocent bystanders are likely to be affected.