Min Ho
Canada, Qatar get RQFII quota; RMB conversion cap lifted in HK; Thai life insurers await Reit loan rules; Singapore streamlines secondary-listing rules; OECD-G20 tax info exchange deal.
AsianInvestor's regulatory round-up, Nov 12
Min Ho
Singapore proposes bond investment reform; Stock Connect test a success; China's regulator drops insider-dealing probe; Malaysia issues new sukuk guide; and Hong Kong formalises Reit rules.
AsianInvestor's regulatory roundup, Sep 3
Min Ho
HK, Singapore complete Fatca talks; insider traders face Hong Kong ban; Australia eyes deregulation; EU reconfirms transaction tax; HK issues product approval guidelines; US gives green light on OTC Clear.
AsianInvestor's regulatory roundup, May 14
Min Ho
Fund houses slam FSB proposals; Singapore, Taiwan bourses set for cross listing; Australia signs up for Fatca; IPO process thawing in China; mainland authorities tighten shadow banking rules.
AsianInvestor's regulatory roundup, Apr 30
Min Ho
Korea gets tough on mis-selling, HK waives licensing fees, Japan-US agreement on derivatives market, Malaysia fund AUM grows by 16.5%, China's preferred share pilot programme.
Regulatory roundup, March 19