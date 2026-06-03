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Royalties are gaining institutional traction within alternative credit

Heather Ng
With Asia Pacific investors stepping up participation, the asset class is moving from family office origins toward broader institutional adoption.
Royalties are gaining institutional traction within alternative credit

Institutions are increasingly embracing royalties as a credible, though niche, sleeve within alternative credit, drawn to their contractual income streams and diversification benefits.

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