Cheryl Tan, head of fund specialists Asia at Julius Baer, explains her team's selection approach, how it separates good funds from bad and what's in demand among wealthy investors right now.
The Swiss private bank is understood to have lured an executive from BlackRock to succeed Johann Santer, who joined Fidelity International last month.
The Dutch bank is making an announcement about the sale to LGT at a townhall meeting this afternoon.
Jimmy Ng of Bordier and Luigi Vignola of Julius Baer are relocating to New York and Zurich, respectively, to take up new roles at their private banks.
Bento just launched its part robo, part human advisory service for wealthy investors, and is already looking to expand into Hong Kong, the Middle East and Europe.
Luigi Vignola, head of of markets and advisory solutions Asia at the private bank, is eyeing the potential impact of the merger of Janus Capital and Henderson Global Investors on their funds.
The Chinese wealth manager is working to build a range of international managers and products, but faces what it sees as long time frames for onboarding foreign fund houses.
John Cappetta, a senior fund gatekeeper at Julius Baer, is refreshingly open about asset managers' sales strategies, client behaviour and discretionary portfolio management.
Another executive has joined Julius Baer from Credit Suisse, and as many as 20 relationship managers are set to make the same switch, say headhunters. Still, Credit Suisse's RM team in Asia has grown on a net basis in the past year.
Blackstone makes senior appointments; HSBC PB hires investment strategy head; Julius Baer replaces Kaven Leung; Sun Life names HK CEO; Thirdrock adds PM; BSI appoints Asia COO; Citi names prime finance chief; MUFG replaces institutional head; AMP Capital adds in equities; Morningstar shuffles structure; and Chi-X Australia gets new boss.
Chinese banks may dominate domestic retail fund distribution, but local independents such as Jupai and Noah are making inroads with wealthier clients, and expanding internationally.
The private bank has hired another Credit Suisse alumnus, Torsten Linke, as Southeast Asia head. Sources say his predecessor, David Lim, has been sidelined and tip further staff changes.