AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : julius baer

Joe Marsh, Bernadette Tio, Steve Dunthorne
Blackstone makes senior appointments; HSBC PB hires investment strategy head; Julius Baer replaces Kaven Leung; Sun Life names HK CEO; Thirdrock adds PM; BSI appoints Asia COO; Citi names prime finance chief; MUFG replaces institutional head; AMP Capital adds in equities; Morningstar shuffles structure; and Chi-X Australia gets new boss.
Weekly roundup of people news, April 8