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Regal Ford Asia refocuses on critical minerals to future-proof portfolios

Heather Ng
By targeting copper, steel and rare earths, the single family office positions its portfolio at the foundation of the digital supply chain while maintaining a disciplined filter against more volatile sectors like lithium.
Regal Ford Asia refocuses on critical minerals to future-proof portfolios

As family offices rethink how they build portfolios for the future, the focus is shifting from assets designed to “last” for a century to investments that will be relevant over the same time period. 

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