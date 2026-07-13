Regal Ford Asia refocuses on critical minerals to future-proof portfolios
By targeting copper, steel and rare earths, the single family office positions its portfolio at the foundation of the digital supply chain while maintaining a disciplined filter against more volatile sectors like lithium.
As family offices rethink how they build portfolios for the future, the focus is shifting from assets designed to “last” for a century to investments that will be relevant over the same time period.
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