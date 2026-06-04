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Raintree family office sharpens impact investing playbook

Nishtha Asthana
As sustainability investing matures, Raintree family office shares how it is building stricter frameworks around impact measurement, return expectations and climate-focused capital deployment.
Raintree family office sharpens impact investing playbook

As impact investing gains traction among wealthy families, investors are becoming more selective about what qualifies as meaningful impact. Broad sustainability claims and ESG labels are increasingly giving way to stricter frameworks focused on measurable outcomes.

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