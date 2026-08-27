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Prudential targets resilient sectors, gradual private market expansion

The insurer is prioritising defensive plays while slowly building a private assets portfolio to deliver long-term returns across Asia.
Prudential targets resilient sectors, gradual private market expansion

Prudential is focusing its allocation strategy on resilient sectors, selective expansion into private assets and a disciplined asset-liability management (ALM) while taking a cautious stance on technology, according to Ben Bulmer, chief financial officer at Prudential.

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