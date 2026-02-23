AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Ping An beefs up gold, alternatives and global bets

Heather Ng
Deputy CIO Bill Lu said the insurer is reinforcing its two-layered strategy—balancing bonds and equities, while expanding into gold and global markets.
Ping An beefs up gold, alternatives and global bets

Ping An is doubling down on its distinctive two-layered balanced asset allocation strategy as the insurer heads into 2026, confident in both the resilience of China’s economy and the opportunities presented by global diversification.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.