OMERS outlines playbook for private and public market investing
Private credit is emerging as a key stabiliser for portfolios even as tighter spreads and looser covenants raise the risks. OMERS, one of Canada’s largest pension funds, is leaning heavily into private markets while reassessing regional equities and AI infrastructure.
Private market investment has become a cornerstone for OMERS as it seeks steady income in volatile markets, though the Canadian pension fund is cautious about rising risks.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.