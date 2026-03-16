News Hub: Indonesia's Prabowo orders SWF Danantara to deliver $50bn annually
Philippines' GSIS partners with JIC to improve valuations and risk assessments; Aware Super and TelstraSuper set to merge in next two months; NPS signs MOU with Allianz Global Investors; and more.
TOP NEWS
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.