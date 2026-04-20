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News Hub: Indonesian SWF Danantara doubling down on Middle East, energy investment

China's CIC, Indonesia Investment Authority and Azerbaijan's SOFAZ launch $1bn private equity fund; Abu Dhabi consolidating China strategy by bringing together assets from Mubadala, L’Imad; and more.
News Hub: Indonesian SWF Danantara doubling down on Middle East, energy investment

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