News Hub: Indonesian SWF Danantara doubling down on Middle East, energy investment
China's CIC, Indonesia Investment Authority and Azerbaijan's SOFAZ launch $1bn private equity fund; Abu Dhabi consolidating China strategy by bringing together assets from Mubadala, L’Imad; and more.
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