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Market Views: Is Taiwan’s surge a turning point for Asian equities?

Lucas Cacioli
Taiwan’s ascent, powered by the AI-driven surge in chip stocks, has reshaped the region’s market hierarchy and raises questions about concentration risk, capital flows and the durability of the current tech cycle.
Market Views: Is Taiwan&#8217;s surge a turning point for Asian equities?

Taiwan has overtaken India to become the world’s fifth-largest stock market by capitalisation, marking a notable shift in Asia’s equity landscape. The island’s market value has climbed to roughly $4.95 trillion, surpassing India’s $4.92 trillion, according to Bloomberg data.

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