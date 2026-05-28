Market Views: Is Taiwan’s surge a turning point for Asian equities?

Taiwan’s ascent, powered by the AI-driven surge in chip stocks, has reshaped the region’s market hierarchy and raises questions about concentration risk, capital flows and the durability of the current tech cycle.

Taiwan has overtaken India to become the world’s fifth-largest stock market by capitalisation, marking a notable shift in Asia’s equity landscape. The island’s market value has climbed to roughly $4.95 trillion, surpassing India’s $4.92 trillion, according to Bloomberg data.