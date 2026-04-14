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LP capital isn’t disappearing, it’s becoming unforgiving

Nishtha Asthana
While global liquidity is still abundant for AI and fintech infrastructure, the bar for new and existing managers has been raised to an 'incredibly high' level.
LP capital isn&#8217;t disappearing, it&#8217;s becoming unforgiving

The narrative of a venture capital slowdown masks a more fundamental shift underway: capital is still available, but far fewer managers are able to access it.

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