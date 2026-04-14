LP capital isn’t disappearing, it’s becoming unforgiving
While global liquidity is still abundant for AI and fintech infrastructure, the bar for new and existing managers has been raised to an 'incredibly high' level.
The narrative of a venture capital slowdown masks a more fundamental shift underway: capital is still available, but far fewer managers are able to access it.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.