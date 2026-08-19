La Caisse bets big on Australian agriculture

La Caisse has teamed up with agricultural investor Go.Farm on a $234 million platform for irrigated permanent crops, tapping surging demand for Australian farmland.

Canadian investor La Caisse’s new partnership with Go.Farm underscores the growing institutional appetite for Australian agriculture, particularly permanent crops.

Under the agreement, La Caisse will commit $212 million (A$300 million) alongside $21.2 million (A$30 million) from Go.Farm to launch a $234 million platform targeting irrigated permanent crops, which produce many harvests without the need for replanting every season.

Accompanied by a minority equity stake in Go.Farm - which manages about $1.1 billion (A$1.6 billion) in assets and transforms underutilised land and water resources into high‑performing agricultural operations - the deal underscores a broader shift among global institutional investors away from fully developed assets toward land aggregation, operational improvements, and ground-up development in Australian agriculture.

“Australian permanent crops offer a unique combination of scale, high-quality assets and attractive long-term return potential. We also see strong diversification benefits, particularly because performance drivers can differ from those of more traditional asset classes,” Nicolas Leyssieux, head of sustainable land management at La Caisse, told AsianInvestor. “Investors are increasingly looking beyond existing assets and focusing on strategies that can unlock additional value through land aggregation, development and operational improvements.”

Nicolas Leyssieux La Caisse

The Montreal-headquartered firm's deepening push into Australia also cements a long‑term alliance between the two organisations. The partnership builds on La Caisse’s growing presence in sustainable land management in Australia and Go.Farm’s ties with domestic institutional investors, including Australian Retirement Trust, family offices and high‑net‑worth investors.