AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Korean allocators prioritise quality in alternative asset shift

Amid macroeconomic headwinds and changing regulations, institutions focus on active management and asset recovery.
Korean allocators prioritise quality in alternative asset shift

Faced with an environment of high interest rates and shifting regulations, limited partners (LPs) in South Korea are changing how they view private market allocations, panellists told AsianInvestor's recent 18th Institutional Investment Forum Korea in Seoul. 

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.