Korean allocators prioritise quality in alternative asset shift
Amid macroeconomic headwinds and changing regulations, institutions focus on active management and asset recovery.
Faced with an environment of high interest rates and shifting regulations, limited partners (LPs) in South Korea are changing how they view private market allocations, panellists told AsianInvestor's recent 18th Institutional Investment Forum Korea in Seoul.
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