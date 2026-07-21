Korean allocators balance private markets with short-term equities
As Korean institutions commit to a decade-long expansion in private assets, growing liquidity risks and strong public market performance are shaping a more structured approach to allocation.
The structural shift into private assets has become a defining feature of institutional portfolio construction in Korea, with asset owners looking to alternatives for long-term growth.
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