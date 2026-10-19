Japanese insurers aim to close overseas credit expertise gap
The search for higher returns is pushing Japan’s life insurers into private debt and asset-based finance, but a lack of local knowledge means they are relying on foreign partners and subsidiaries to scale up safely.
Key Points
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.