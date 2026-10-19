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Japanese insurers aim to close overseas credit expertise gap

Dennis Chong
The search for higher returns is pushing Japan’s life insurers into private debt and asset-based finance, but a lack of local knowledge means they are relying on foreign partners and subsidiaries to scale up safely.
Japanese insurers aim to close overseas credit expertise gap

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