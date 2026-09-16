Japanese institutions tilt back to JGBs

Key Points Investors are swapping low-coupon legacy bonds for newly issued, higher-yielding JGBs.

Rising domestic yields and higher hedging costs are dampening the appeal of US Treasuries and high-grade foreign corporate bonds.

Insurers and pension funds are slowly increasing alternative asset allocations through partnerships with global managers.

Japanese institutional investors are steadily recalibrating their fixed income strategies as rising domestic yields reshape the investment landscape. Insurers and pension funds are keeping JGBs at the core of portfolios but shifting allocations in measured ways.