Japanese institutions tilt back to JGBs
Rising Japanese government bond (JGB) yields drive institutions to reinvest at home, trimming foreign debt and cautiously adding alternatives.
Japanese institutional investors are steadily recalibrating their fixed income strategies as rising domestic yields reshape the investment landscape. Insurers and pension funds are keeping JGBs at the core of portfolios but shifting allocations in measured ways.
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