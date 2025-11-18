Institutions flock to EMs as policy and fundamentals improve
A combination of disciplined fiscal management, resilient corporate earnings, and a decoupling from US monetary policy is reshaping the investment case for emerging markets, drawing renewed interest from global portfolios.
In a year dominated by debates over AI bubbles and US fiscal policy, emerging markets in the Asia Pacific are becoming more attractive, driven by resilient earnings, fiscal discipline, and their support of the global tech supply chain.
