Emerging market technology companies are leveraging integrated supply chains, cost advantages and innovation capabilities to outperform Western counterparts.
The ongoing trade dispute between two of the world’s largest nations is a significant force influencing market movements. State Street Global Advisors’ Kheng-Siang Ng believes a successful resolution could unleash pent-up demand.
Cathay Life and Shin Kong Life have been upping their exposure to emerging market bonds. They and Fubon Life have also generated strong returns from high-dividend stocks.
Emerging-market equities will build on big recent gains, despite concerns over China, argue investment specialists at Pictet Asset Management and Societe Generale.
The asset manager has put its global emerging markets head in Asia and added other staff there, underlining the importance of the region both to the firm and within the EM universe.
The Taiwanese insurer has welcomed the US rate hike, but is concerned about global uncertainty. It is buying more emerging-market bonds, with the exception of Chinese debt.
Private bank LGT and JP Morgan Asset Management recommend selling emerging-market debt, but clients in Asia seem reluctant to do so.
Even a ‘yes’ vote in the constitutional referendum this weekend would still leave the country facing a shaky banking sector and rising populist sentiment, say fund managers.
The Taiwanese insurer plans to overweight emerging-market government debt and foreign corporate bonds this quarter, amid heavy outflows from fixed income and EM assets globally.
Focusing on environmental, social and governance factors improves the performance of emerging-market equity indices but not developed-market ones, finds new research.
The French asset manager points to opportunities in emerging market fixed income, with low volatility and signs of a sustained trend of stronger returns.
Emerging-market equities still have room to rise, but EM bonds face potential problems that could scupper their rally, says Tai Hui, the fund house’s chief market strategist for Asia.