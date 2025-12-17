Equities outlook for 2026: bulls look beyond US exceptionalism
From AI-driven capex and service digitalisation to a weaker US dollar and stronger domestic markets, investors see emerging Asia, selective European value, and high‑quality franchises as the main winners in a fragmented global equity landscape.
Global equities may have already enjoyed a “stellar streak,” but fund managers argue 2026 could still deliver gains, provided investors rotate towards the right regions and themes, with emerging Asia and the broader EM complex repeatedly singled out as the key beneficiaries of an AI, capex and productivity supercycle.
