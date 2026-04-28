India family office bets on country's infrastructure build-out
Mephezalea has reduced its exposure to fixed income and moved the allocation towards Infrastructure Investment Trusts, which it says is a higher-yield alternative of the same credit quality.
For most fixed income allocators, the trade-off is familiar: reach for yield and accept more credit risk or hold quality paper and accept lower returns.
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