Global sovereign investors give China a second look: study
Fixed-income assets and active portfolio strategies are in favour as managers reassess their priorities, Invesco says.
Sovereign investors are taking a renewed interest in China and prioritising active strategies under a broader re-tooling of their portfolios, according to Invesco’s Global Sovereign Asset Management Study.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.