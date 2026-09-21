Global allocators are looking at Japan again
Once sidelined for low yields and an overvalued currency, Japan is winning back institutional capital across equities, debt and AI.
Japan is no longer the market investors once dismissed for negligible yields and an overvalued currency. Both domestic and global allocators are shifting capital into Japanese equities, debt and AI-related sectors, rethinking the country's role in their portfolios.
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