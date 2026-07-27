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GIC revises investment framework to target AI growth

Richard Newell
CEO Lim Chow Kiat introduces a refreshed three-part portfolio structure in the 2026 annual report, to drive active returns amid rising geopolitical and macroeconomic complexity.
GIC revises investment framework to target AI growth

Singapore’s GIC is adapting its investment framework in response to perceived radical changes in investment markets and geopolitics, in turn preparing for potential new allocations to aspects of the AI revolution, the sovereign wealth fund said in its latest annual report. 

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