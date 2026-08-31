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FWD Group strengthens fixed income focus as net profit triples

Heather Ng
Group CEO Huynh Thanh Phong told AsianInvestor that a preference for corporate debt in select markets helped drive growth amidst macroeconomic uncertainty.
FWD Group strengthens fixed income focus as net profit triples

FWD Group has delivered record first‑half earnings in 2026, with net profit after tax tripling to $172 million year‑on‑year and earnings per share rising to $0.13, supported by a strategy focused on fixed-income assets and business expansion across Asia.

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