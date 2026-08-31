FWD Group strengthens fixed income focus as net profit triples
Group CEO Huynh Thanh Phong told AsianInvestor that a preference for corporate debt in select markets helped drive growth amidst macroeconomic uncertainty.
FWD Group has delivered record first‑half earnings in 2026, with net profit after tax tripling to $172 million year‑on‑year and earnings per share rising to $0.13, supported by a strategy focused on fixed-income assets and business expansion across Asia.
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